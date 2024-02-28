English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 01:38 IST

In Largest Indian Subcontinent Mid-Water Apprehension, Navy Seizes 3100 Kg Narcotics in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy in a joint operation with the ATS Gujarat and the NCB, reportedly seized around 3100 kg of narcotics worth crores from a boat in Arabian Sea.

Narcotics seized
Indian Navy, ATS Gujarat and NCB jointly seized a big haul of narcotics in Arabian Sea | Image:X
Gandhinagar: The Indian Navy in a joint operation along with the ATS Gujarat and the NCB, reportedly seized around 3100 kg of narcotics worth crores from a boat, making it the largest mid-water apprehension of narcotics in the Indian subcontinent. The vessel was intercepted by the Indian security forces and the enforcement agencies near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the coast of Gujarat in the Arabian Sea.

Reports suggest that the Indian agencies seized the boat and held 5 Pakistani crew members onboard the boat. This significant operation, conducted near the IMBL in the Arabian Sea, underscores the relentless efforts of Indian authorities to combat the illicit drug trade.

Matter is being investigated, says police official

Sources claimed that the entire operation was carried out based on specific information. It is being said that an intelligence input was received regarding the smuggling of narcotics through Indian waters near Gujarat.

Based on the input, the Indian Navy along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujarat jointly executed the operation and seized the huge consignment of the contraband mid-water in the Arabian sea from the boat, which is claimed to be an Iranian boat.

Not only this, 5 crew members who reportedly belong to Pakistan have also been apprehended.

As per official sources, the Arabian Sea serves as a critical route for the drug smugglers, which has resulted in a growing challenge for the Indian security forces in curbing the cross-border narcotics trade.

However, the latest operation has set a big example in India's ongoing battle against drug trafficking and highlights the importance of robust maritime security in curbing such illicit activities.
 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 01:38 IST

