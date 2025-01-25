In My Political Career, Never Seen Anyone Who Lies So Clearly As Kejriwal: Amit Shah Targets AAP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the launch of BJP 'Sankalp Patra' for the Delhi Assembly Elections, at party office in New Delhi | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took aim at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he has never encountered anyone in his political career who lies so blatantly.

Addressing a press conference, Shah asserted that the BJP's manifesto represents trust and a commitment to achieving outlined goals.

"Since 2014, Narendra Modi ji has established the politics of performance in this country, and in every election since then, the BJP has strived to fulfil its promises. We have sought suggestions from various people for this. Kejriwal runs a government in Delhi that makes promises, doesn't fulfil them, and then presents false faces to the public. In my political life, I have never seen anyone who lies so clearly," he said.

Kejriwal broke promise of not taking govt bungalow, says Amit Shah

He slammed Kejriwal for breaking his promise of not taking a government bungalow, highlighting that over Rs 51 crores were spent to build a 50,000-square-foot ‘Sheesh Mahal.’

"He has opened liquor shops near schools, Temples, and Gurudwaras and committed scams worth thousands of crores. The liquor scam was committed by Delhi's former education minister. He (Kejriwal) had promised to clean the Yamuna River in seven years, making it as clean as London's Thames River, and said he would take a dip in front of the people of Delhi. Kejriwal ji, the public is waiting for that famous dip of yours," Shah said.

Kejriwal failed to provide clean piped water, says Shah

"He couldn't even fulfil his promise of providing clean water through pipes. He talked about a corruption-free government, but Kejriwal himself, along with many of his ministers, went to jail over corruption cases. He only got bail, and using bail as a clean chit does not absolve him from the accusations," he added.

He further criticised Kejriwal for failing to fulfil his promise of appointing a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister.

Corruption at its peak under Kejriwal's party rule in Delhi, says Amit Shah

"The most serious issue is the level of corruption in Delhi, which has never been as high as it is under Kejriwal. There have been scandals like the Liquor Scam, a 28,400 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board, a 5,400 crore scam in ration distribution, a 1,300 crore scam in school classrooms, and a 571 crore scam in CCTV installation," Amit Shah said.

Comparing the AAP government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Shah said, “The Narendra Modi government has spent 41,000 crores in Delhi for various road constructions, 15,000 crores for the railway, and 21,000 crores for the airport. In a way, if the central government hadn't worked in Delhi, this place wouldn't have been liveable.”