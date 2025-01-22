In PM Modi's Audio Message to BJP Workers, a Big 'AAP-Da' Warning

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Delhi BJP members to target winning over 50 per cent booths in the assembly polls, and said people are opening expressing anger with the AAP government and reminding it of its promises.

In an online interaction with Delhi BJP members, Modi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which he slammed as "aapda" (disaster), has been exposed.

The 'aapda' is making new announcements everyday as it is daily receiving information of losing ground in various parts of Delhi, he said.

He accused the AAP of conspiring to push people from 'purvanchal' out from the national capital, alleging the party is full of hate for them.

This party engaged in lies and deceit, and the Congress followed by the AAP has betrayed people massively in the last 25 years, he added.

Those born in the last 25 years or are in 35-40 years group have seen nothing but distraction, he said, adding they have lost hope and are in despair.

Calling for defeating the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, he said it will pave the way for fulfilling the resolve of making Delhi the developed capital of a developed India.

Targeting the city government for failing to provide basic needs like water to people, he said while interacting with a BJP member that "liquor is available but water is not".

The BJP will run a massive campaign to ensure that drinking water reaches everyone once it is elected to power here, he said.

"The 'aapda' did not fulfil any of its responsibility," he said, asking BJP members to carry videos and pictures of poor roads, drainage conditions and garbage among other words facing people to expose the AAP.

He also charged the city government with being responsible for a rise in people's electricity bills.

Slamming Kejriwal, he said "sheeshmahal" is a live example of the AAP's deceit and lies.

The BJP had dubbed Kejriwal's official residence as Sheeshmahal, claiming he spent crores on the house.

The prime minister also urged BJP members to ensure record polling.

Noting that Kejriwal, whom he did not name, had promised to clean the Yamuna river, he said the former chief minister now claims that cleaning the Yamuna does not get votes.

The prime minister said the AAP also failed to fulfil its promise of building houses for the poor, and noted that the Centre has built thousands of homes for them.

The AAP, he said, makes only fake announcements and the BJP will improve condition of government schools here.

The BJP will record a massive victory on the strength of its booth workers, he said, asserting that people, especially women, are leading its campaign.

Interacting with several BJP workers, he said the Congress often made false promises and claimed the AAP has very much surpassed the main opposition party.

The BJP's model is based on truth, he said, adding its state governments in Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha among others have fulfilled its promises, including cash assistance to women.

It took over seven decades for various ills to grow in the Congress, but the AAP matched it in seven months and has surpassed it in the next nine years, he added.

The prime minister underscored the BJP's commitment to the middle class and improve its ease of living and said the central government has spent a significant amount of money for this, including by building Metro and highways.

To ensure the middle class enjoy a comfortable standard of living, the government spends significant amounts of money. "We have responded to the aspirations of the middle class in Delhi," he added.