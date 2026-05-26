‘In the Age of Artificial Intelligence, We Are Nurturing Absolute Intelligence’: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at Massive Art of Living Intuition Event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: More than 11,000 children and parents from The Art of Living Intuition Process gathered at the International Center in Bengaluru for a day-long event focused on meditation, awareness activities, and demonstrations of human potential, making it one of the country's largest showcases of intuitive learning and sensory exercises.

The mega event featured youngsters participating in a variety of activities such as blindfold reading, intuitive games, memory-based tasks, quick pattern recognition exercises, blindfold tic-tac-toe, and picture copying. However, the highlight of the occasion was when 50 children cycled blindfolded around the Ashram grounds, navigating curves and bends after rehearsing techniques taught through The Art of Living's Intuition Process.

Organisers described the activities as results from focused awareness, meditation, breath-work, emotional balance and heightened perception developed through consistent practice.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Interacts With Children and Parents

The morning session saw global spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar interacting with over 7,000 children present at the venue. Addressing parents and participants, Gurudev said, “By bringing this knowledge and wisdom to children, you are creating history and opening a new chapter in human evolution. In the age of Artificial Intelligence, we are nurturing Absolute Intelligence. Every parent deserves appreciation for being part of this movement.”

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He further added, “You are the true talents of this world. The future is being shaped right here. Scientists, artists, and people from every field are left amazed at what you are demonstrating. You are the creators of that wonder.”

Speaking about inner awareness and consciousness, Gurudev reiterated his often-stated view:

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“What we have missed is the technology of consciousness,” Gurudev has often said, "We developed the technology of the material world. Now we have to develop the technology of inner abilities - your own consciousness. That's where we are heading to now.”

Gurudev defines intuition as “having the right thought at the right time.”

The event drew attention from educators, psychologists, scientists, parents and media professionals, many of whom expressed curiosity about the possibilities of intuitive intelligence and human consciousness.

Blindfold Activities, Music and Interactive Sessions Mark Event

The day started with a dance class, followed by blindfold coloring activities and musical performances by Sattvic Beats. Later in the day, the Ashram premises were transformed into an interactive experiencing zone, where participants performed spoon bending, fan spinning, distance reading, and other focused awareness activities in front of live audiences.

Observers noticed that what stood out was not just the scale of involvement, but also the constancy with which thousands of youngsters executed tasks that required concentration, attentiveness, and tranquility. Experts at the event said that, while modern education places a strong emphasis on memory and information processing, intuitive intelligence is one of the least explored areas of human potential.

Parents and Participants Share Personal Experiences

Several parents at the venue spoke about noticeable changes in their children after attending the program, especially in confidence, memory, focus and emotional balance.

"It is a very interesting process of how children are taught to go dig deep into their inner consciousness and to tap into that, use that energy in their daily life,” shared Moksha, mother of the 9-year old Samatva, who is a regular practitioner, “My son can read things blindfolded, he can cycle blindfolded and can bend a spoon blindfolded. I am just hoping that regular practice will make him a more mature and grounded child. He'll know what is right and wrong intuitively and help him in his later life.”

Among the participants was Bengaluru-based swimmer Vihitha Nayana Loganathan, one of India’s fastest female backstrokers, who has won 117 medals this year. She shared how the Intuition Process helped her deal with anxiety and self-doubt during competitions.

"I would cry in solitude before the start of a competition,” Vihitha recalls. “I had never experienced that kind of panic before entering the pool,” she adds, “I couldn’t focus on the race and started losing matches.”

She said the program helped her rebuild confidence and improve focus. "For the first time, I didn’t feel judged.”

According to Vihitha, the techniques taught in the program helped her visualise races and stay calm before competitions. “It happened before a 50-metre backstroke race. ‘29.88’, this number flashed in my mind. I brushed it aside and finished the race. When I looked at the LED scoreboard, it was ‘29.88 sec’,” narrates Vihitha.

Focus on Mental Well-Being and Awareness

At a time when stress, anxiety, digital distraction, and academic pressure among teenagers are becoming more prevalent, the organizers emphasized that the Intuition Process aims to assist children enhance their attention span, creativity, emotional stability, and inner awareness.