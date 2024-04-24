Advertisement

Bundi: In a horrifying incident that has surfaced from Rajasthan’s Bundi district, a man armed with an axe brutally attacked another man at a procession being organised on April 23 night, on the occasion of ‘Hanuman Jayanti’ causing the victim critical head injuries. It is being said that the accused attacked the victim, as he held him responsible for his wife’s death, which took place during a tractor-trolley accident a few days ago. A purported video of the distressing incident has also surfaced on social media, where the accused was captured attacking the victim on his head with an axe.

The accused after committing the crime fled the spot, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. The victim was later shifted to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated by the doctors.

Police are searching for accused

A case under relevant sections has also been registered at the local Kapren police station and search to nab the accused has been initiated.

In the purported video of the incident, a woman can be seen dancing among seated men when a person suddenly emerges from behind the curtains wielding an axe and attacks another man sitting and taking part in the procession. The impact of the axe blow was so forceful that it left the man unconscious.

Meanwhile, following the attack, a panic-like situation erupted at the site.

According to the police sources, the accused has been identified as Tejmal Gurjar (45), who is on the run, while the police are trying to trace him. It is being said that the accused and the victim both reportedly reside in the same Kodakya village.

It is being said, Tejmal and his family were on their way to a temple on June 18, 2023 on tractor-trolley, when suddenly their tractor-trolley overturned due to a malfunction leading to the death of Tejmal's wife Sanju and one another person identified as Gobri Lal. Apart them, several other family members of Tejmal also got injured in the incident,

It is being claimed that Tejmal carried out the attack to avenge the death of his wife.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

