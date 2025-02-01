Published 07:24 IST, February 1st 2025
Union Budget 2025 Live Updates: A Big Day in Store for Middle Class? FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 8th Consecutive Budget Today
Income Tax Slabs for Salaried Employees: Budget 2025 Live Updates – Old vs New Regime Tax Changes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 today, February 1, at 11:00 AM. Nirmala Sitharaman will become the first finance minister to present the budget eight consecutive times.
Industry leaders and experts are hoping for measures that drive consumption, incentivize capital expenditure, and support critical sectors such as real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy. Furthermore, continued fiscal consolidation remains a key expectation.
07:59 IST, February 1st 2025
How Will the Union Budget 2025-26 Affect Businesses?
Businesses expect a growth-oriented budget while maintaining fiscal discipline. A survey by FICCI found that 68 per cent of businesses favor at least a 15 per cent increase in capital expenditure allocation to fuel economic growth. The government is expected to continue its fiscal consolidation roadmap, bringing down the fiscal deficit from 4.9 per cent in FY25 to 4.8 per cent, with a target of 4.5 per cent in FY26.
07:40 IST, February 1st 2025
Budget 2025: Expected Changes for Taxpayers
One of the most anticipated aspects of the budget is tax relief for individuals and businesses. Taxpayers are expecting changes in tax slabs under the new tax regime, with hopes of an increase in exemption limits and standard deductions. There is a demand for making annual income up to Rs10 lakh tax-free. Taxpayers are also expecting an increase in the standard deduction limit, which is currently set at Rs50,000 under the old tax regime and Rs75,000 under the new tax regime.
07:43 IST, February 1st 2025
Budget 2025: Are Banks Open Today?
All banks will remain open today as it's the first Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both public and private banks are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of every month.
07:51 IST, February 1st 2025
When Will FM Nirmala Sitaharam Present the Budget?
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the PM Modi 3.0 government's second full budget today, February 1, at 11:00 AM.
This will be the eighth consecutive time FM Sitharaman will be presenting the budget. The Union Budget 2025-26 is expected to focus on economic growth with equity.
