‘Incorrect to Blame Us’: Delhi Airport To Omar Abdullah Over His Diverted Flight Rant

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to vent his frustration after his flight from Jammu to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to air traffic disruptions. The visibly irate CM described Delhi Airport as a “bloody s*** show” in a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing dismay over the nearly six-hour ordeal that saw him reach Delhi just after 3 AM.

“Three hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur… here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM,” Abdullah wrote.

Delhi Airport Responds: ‘Incorrect to Blame Us’

In response, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a detailed statement countering Abdullah’s criticism and explaining the technical context behind the delays and diversions. DIAL emphasized that the CM’s frustration was misdirected.

“It is incorrect to blame Delhi for the current delays/diversions,” DIAL said, clarifying that the temporary closure of Runway 10/28 was a pre-planned move for the essential upgradation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS), coordinated months in advance with all stakeholders, including airlines and air traffic control (ATC).

ILS, a critical navigation system that assists pilots during landings, is being upgraded to ensure safer operations during the upcoming winter fog season. The runway closure began on April 8 and was scheduled based on historical wind patterns to minimize disruption.

“Airlines were expected to reschedule or cancel flights at short notice, prioritizing passenger safety,” the statement noted.

However, DIAL pointed out that “minimal to no changes” were made by airlines, resulting in significant delays. At 9:21 PM on Sunday, the average landing delay stood at 53 minutes, while take-offs were delayed by an average of 40 minutes.

In light of growing disruptions and public dissatisfaction, DIAL has temporarily suspended the ILS upgrade work. Runway 10/28 will be operational again by the first week of May, with remaining upgrades postponed by a month.