'Incorrect to Burden Farmers Alone for Delhi’s Toxic Air': Supreme Court Says While Questioning Government Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why farmers are being targeted for Delhi’s persistent air pollution, noting that stubble burning was also happening during the Covid shutdown period when the Capital had a bright blue sky.

Bench says stubble burning is not the only reason behind Delhi’s toxic air

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing the MC Mehta case concerning air pollution in the National Capital Region. The court observed that the narrative around stubble burning should not evolve into “a political issue or an issue of ego” and made it plain that Delhi’s dirty air had many diverse causes.

“As per the scientific analyses, which is contributing the most? We do not want to comment on stubble burning, incorrect to burden the people who are hardly represented in the Court. Stubble burning was there during the Covid, but why could the people still see clear blue sky? The issue of stubble burning should not unnecessarily become a political issue or issue of ego. If at all a farmer is burning, it is also for an asset, it's a commodity..” CJI Surya Kant said.

SC seeks report on other causes of pollution within a week

“Very soon , we want a report, within a week, on the effective measures taken to prevent causes other than the stubble burning,” the CJI added.

Advertisement

The Court also asked the Union government if its action plans had brought any real results. “If you have been able to finalise the action plan, why don't you revisit it? Have you been able to bring any positive impact?” the Chief Justice asked while seeking more information about the steps taken.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the court that steps to be taken, reports from all authorities, including Punjab, Haryana and the CPCB, would be filed. "Zero burning" is the goal for all states, she said, but it hasn't been reached yet. Additionally, she said that stubble burning is a seasonal phenomenon.

Advertisement

Justice Bagchi highlighted that construction activity is another major reason for pollution and questioned how well the construction ban was being implemented on the ground.

Vehicles and industrial dust remain major contributors

The ASG stated the government’s affidavit included category-wise data demonstrating pollution from automobiles, construction, dust and stubble burning. She stated that industrial dust and vehicle emissions continue to be the main causes of pollution, citing IIT research from 2016 and 2023. “PM2.5 gets coated with toxic chemicals in industrial areas and enters the lungs,” she stated.

Before proceeding with the case, the bench also requested information regarding the qualifications and experience of the Commission for Air Quality Management members.

Another lawyer brought attention to the problem of excessive roadside parking, claiming that Delhi has more cars than all of the major cities put together. The CJI stated that while Metro expansion will be beneficial in the long run, immediate action is still required. One counsel also mentioned that previous rulings passed by Justice Kuldeep Singh in the 1990s in the MC Mehta case, which introduced CNG buses, had greatly helped in controlling pollution and that similar stringent measures are needed again.

AQI remains poor; several areas breathe very poor air

Meanwhile, the residents of the national capital woke up to ‘poor’ air quality with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping two levels below the ‘very poor’ category at 299 on 1 December. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality significantly improved on Sunday, when the AQI was reported at 279, following 24 days of "very poor" air.

A total of 23 monitoring stations across Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ range on Monday morning at 7:05 AM, according to the Sameer app. Visuals from ITO, India Gate, Kartavya Path and the Anand Vihar area showed a thick layer of toxic smog covering the national capital. While NSIT Dwarka recorded the best AQI at 195, Nehru Nagar, Rohini and Bawana witnessed the worst air quality levels.