What is the Right to Hoist the Flag Rule? Before 2002, Indian citizens were only allowed to fly the national flag on specific days like Independence Day and Republic Day. After a legal challenge, the Flag Code was changed, the right to display the flag on any day of the year.

What Was The Original Planned Date For India's Independence? Originally, India was scheduled to become independent on June 30, 1948. This date would have given the British more time to manage the transfer of power. Due to political pressure and public unrest, the date was moved forward by more than a year.

When Was "Jana Gana Mana" Officially Adopted As India's National Anthem? On the night of independence in 1947, "Jana Gana Mana" was not yet the national anthem. Although it was written by Rabindranath Tagore years earlier, it was officially adopted on January 24, 1950, just before India became a republic.

When Did India Issue Its First Postage Stamps After Gaining Independence? Just a few months after gaining independence, in November 1947, India issued its first postage stamps. These stamps, featuring the national flag, were not just for mail; they were a symbolic announcement to the world of India's new beginning.