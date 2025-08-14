Independence Day 2025: 5 Lesser Known Facts About India’s Independence

Updated: August 14th 2025, 18:59 IST
Independence Day 2025
India is marking its 79th anniversary of independence. All of the citizens of the country should take this opportunity to celebrate the creation of a free nation as a result of the tenacious struggle of revolutionaries and freedom fighters against oppressive British rule.
Our country gained freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. This day holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. On this day, India's tricolour flag is hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi. The Prime Minister addresses the nation and a military parade is held that is broadcast all over the country.
Independence Day is marked as the occasion to celebrate the countless sacrifices and struggles our freedom fighters have made to make India independent from British rule. It is observed as a national holiday with a flag hoisting ceremony, parade, and singing the national anthem with patriotic spirit.
What is the Right to Hoist the Flag Rule? Before 2002, Indian citizens were only allowed to fly the national flag on specific days like Independence Day and Republic Day. After a legal challenge, the Flag Code was changed, the right to display the flag on any day of the year.
What Was The Original Planned Date For India's Independence? Originally, India was scheduled to become independent on June 30, 1948. This date would have given the British more time to manage the transfer of power. Due to political pressure and public unrest, the date was moved forward by more than a year.
When Was "Jana Gana Mana" Officially Adopted As India's National Anthem? On the night of independence in 1947, "Jana Gana Mana" was not yet the national anthem. Although it was written by Rabindranath Tagore years earlier, it was officially adopted on January 24, 1950, just before India became a republic.
When Did India Issue Its First Postage Stamps After Gaining Independence? Just a few months after gaining independence, in November 1947, India issued its first postage stamps. These stamps, featuring the national flag, were not just for mail; they were a symbolic announcement to the world of India's new beginning.
Why Was August 15 Chosen As India's Independence Day? Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, chose August 15 as India's Independence Day because it was the two-year anniversary of Japan's surrender to the Allied forces in World War II. For him, this date represented the victory of peace over war.