INDI Alliance Almost Shattered Now": BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijmohan Agrawal on Sunday slammed the INDIA alliance, stating that the alliance is on the verge of collapse.

Agrawal made this remark, pointing out that there are conflicting discussions within the alliance about who should be leading it.

He stated that on one side there were talks of making West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the leader and Sharad Pawar on the other.

"The INDI alliance is almost shattered now. On one side there is talk of making Mamata Banerjee the leader; on the other side there is talk of making Sharad Pawar the leader," he said.

This came amid a new discussion that erupted after a few Trinamool Congress leaders advocated a change in the leadership of the INDIA bloc following the election drubbing of the Congress in the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly polls and proposing the name of Mamata Banerjee to lead the front.

Agrawal also mentioned Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that his party would be contesting the upcoming assembly elections alone, which he sees as an indication of the party's uncertain future.

Agrawal claimed that Kejriwal has realised that contesting elections with "Congress would lead to AAP's downfall." He further exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Delhi.

"Arvind Kejriwal's party's announcement that they will fight (the assembly elections) alone is telling their fate. He (Arvind Kejriwal) has understood that he will be finished if he fights the elections together with Congress. He is going to be finished anyway... Now the BJP government is going to be formed in Delhi," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025.

As per the list, the party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, and Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

As per the list, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj will contest from Greater Kailash, and Minister Gopal Rai will contest from Babarpur. Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, and Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.