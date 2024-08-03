sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • India a Food Surplus Country; Working to Provide Solutions for Global Food Security: PM Modi

Published 14:52 IST, August 3rd 2024

India a Food Surplus Country; Working to Provide Solutions for Global Food Security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is also working to provide solutions for global food and nutritional

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi at ICAE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is also working to provide solutions for global food and nutritional | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:52 IST, August 3rd 2024