Published 14:52 IST, August 3rd 2024
India a Food Surplus Country; Working to Provide Solutions for Global Food Security: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is also working to provide solutions for global food and nutritional
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has become a food surplus country and is also working to provide solutions for global food and nutritional | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:52 IST, August 3rd 2024