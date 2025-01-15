India A Living Culture: PM Modi As He Inaugurates ISKCON Temple At Kharghar In Navi Mumbai

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) initiative in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.

The sprawling temple complex spans nine acres and includes a Vedic education centre, an auditorium, a healing centre, and several deities.

While addressing the gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a significant occasion. "With ISKCON's efforts, Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple is being inaugurated here on this great land of knowledge and devotion. I am fortunate to have received the virtue of playing a role in such a ritual," he said.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the tireless contributions of ISKCON saints and priests, thanking them for their commitment to the project. "This became possible with the tireless efforts and commitment of all the saints and priests of ISKCON. I am grateful to them," he added.