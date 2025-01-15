Published 17:41 IST, January 15th 2025
India A Living Culture: PM Modi As He Inaugurates ISKCON Temple At Kharghar In Navi Mumbai
PM Modi inaugurated the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) initiative in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.
New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) initiative in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai.
The sprawling temple complex spans nine acres and includes a Vedic education centre, an auditorium, a healing centre, and several deities.
While addressing the gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi expressed his gratitude for being a part of such a significant occasion. "With ISKCON's efforts, Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple is being inaugurated here on this great land of knowledge and devotion. I am fortunate to have received the virtue of playing a role in such a ritual," he said.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the tireless contributions of ISKCON saints and priests, thanking them for their commitment to the project. "This became possible with the tireless efforts and commitment of all the saints and priests of ISKCON. I am grateful to them," he added.
Highlighting the temple’s spiritual significance, PM Modi emphasized India's living culture and the role of spirituality in its heritage. "India is a living culture, a living tradition, and the consciousness of culture is its spirituality. The spirit of service is at the core of all our religious texts and scriptures. Our government is also working with the same spirit of service and with complete dedication throughout the country," he stated.
