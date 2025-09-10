India Achieves 20% Ethanol Blending Milestone, Paves Way For Sustainable Energy Future

New Delhi: India's energy sector is undergoing a massive transformation, with ethanol emerging as a key solution to address the country's energy security, environmental concerns, and rural economic growth. India has successfully achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol, five years ahead of schedule, registering a historic achievement in its clean energy transition. By advancing towards its new target, the Indian government has showcased its will to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and embrace sustainable energy alternatives.

Ethanol production in India has surged above staggering 1685 crore litres annually, benefiting over 50 million sugarcane farmers and reducing the country's dependence on imported crude oil. The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program has not only strengthened economic growth but also reduced foreign exchange outflow and greenhouse gas emissions.

The EBP program has created job opportunities, improved energy accessibility, and fostered heightened economic growth. Multiple companies are playing an important role in supporting the ethanol blending targets, with state-of-the-art distilleries spread across Uttar Pradesh. The benefits of ethanol blending are multifaceted. It reduces fossil fuel dependence, stimulates economic growth, and protects the environment. Ethanol burns cleaner than gasoline, producing less harmful emissions that cause air pollution and climate change. According to a study by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, blending ethanol with petrol can reduce carbon monoxide emissions by 30-50%.

Challenges In Achieving 30% Ethanol Blending By 2030

The future of India's ethanol industry looks promising, with opportunities for growth and innovation. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as 2G ethanol production from agricultural residues, is essential for reducing waste and ensuring that food crops are not displaced. Promoting Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) capable of higher ethanol blends will further support a transition to greener transportation and enhanced energy efficiency.

As India builds on the momentum from its ethanol blending goals, the country is also investing heavily in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The global aviation sector, which accounts for 2% of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and 12% of CO2 emissions from transportation, is undergoing a transformation with SAF emerging as a promising solution to reduce emissions.

India's successful hitting of its target of blending 20% ethanol in petrol is also largely attributed to ethanol manufacturers, who are making efforts to make the government's vision a reality.

These manufacturers have invested heavily in capacity expansion and compliance, shouldering the responsibility of putting policy into practice. Despite facing challenges, including licensing and approval bottlenecks, rising prices of grains and sugarcane, and working capital constraints, they have managed to nearly triple ethanol production in less than a decade. The growth has not only saved the country over Rs 24,300 crore in foreign exchange in 2022-23 but also reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 544 lakh metric tons.

The government's decision to advance the 20% ethanol blending target by five years to 2025 has been a major driver of the growth. The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program has been instrumental in promoting ethanol production, with oil marketing companies regularly issuing Expressions of Interest for ethanol procurement. Moreover, initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana have provided interest subsidies to boost ethanol production capacity across the country.

However, the experts have pointed out that despite the progress, ethanol manufacturers are facing challenges, including taxation. The experts stressed that states imposing additional duties on ethanol, despite it falling under the GST framework, have increased costs and discouraged investment. The supporting infrastructure for blending, storage, and transport has also failed to keep pace with rapid production growth, leaving manufacturers to contend with inefficiencies that erode profitability.

Earlier, the central government had expressed serious concerns over a few states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, imposing additional levies on ethanol, which could hinder the country's ethanol blending program. The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has urged these states to reconsider their policy changes, citing negative impacts on fuel prices and environmental sustainability goals.

The experts have suggested that to overcome these challenges and meet the ambitious target of 30% ethanol blending by 2030, the government needs to recognise ethanol manufacturers as execution partners rather than peripheral stakeholders. They further suggested that providing clarity and consistency in taxation, easier access to credit and working capital facilities, and faster approvals can go a long way in supporting these manufacturers. Additionally, government-led investment in the logistics backbone of the ethanol economy can help match production gains with distribution efficiency.