India AI Summit: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Possible Traffic Disruptions, Advises Use Of Metro

New Delhi: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory ahead of the India AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam, warning travellers of possible traffic congestion and delays to and from the airport, and advised using the metro for convenient access.

In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance due to major events in the national capital that could disrupt road traffic.

"In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travelers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options," the advisory read.

Passengers were advised to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. The airport operator recommended the Magenta Line for access to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for Terminals 2 and 3 or other available services to avoid inconvenience.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," the advisory further read.

Meanwhile, starting today, India kicks off the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, with the theme "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya".

PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit and is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are set to participate, many of which are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The Expo is also expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem.

In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

Meanwhile, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, will showcase New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful.

Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.

The summit will showcase them alongside the AI Impact Expo, a sprawling 70,000-square-metre showcase of real-world applications, from precision farming to accessible education.

For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent.