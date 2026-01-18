'India Aims To Become Global Hub For Ammunition Production': Rajnath Singh

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India aims to become a global hub for ammunition production, highlighting the country's growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing during the inauguration of the facility in Nagpur.

Defence Minister said that, "Our goal is for India to become a global hub for ammunition production".

He inaugurated the Medium Caliber Ammunition Facility at Solar Defence and Aerospace Plant in Nagpur.

Rajnath Singh said, "If I talk about the field of ammunition, we have felt a shortage in this sector for a long time. I still remember the days when a lack of ammunition affected many of our preparations. We had the platforms, we had the equipment, but if there was a shortage of ammunition, the use of that equipment remained limited."

"No matter how modern the equipment we had, a shortage of ammunition limited its effectiveness. This was a weakness we endured many times. Such a situation could not have been acceptable for a prosperous and capable nation," said the Defence Minister.

He said, "Today, when I see that we are gradually but steadily advancing in ammunition production, it strengthens my confidence that this effort has now taken root on the ground. You are not only moving forward rapidly, but doing so with quality and reliability. This is a very positive signal for our defence preparedness."

