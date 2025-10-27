India And China Reconnect: IndiGo's Kolkata-Guangzhou Flight Takes Off After 5-Year Gap

Kolkata: India and China are reconnecting with the resumption of direct flights after a 5-year gap! The IndiGo flight 6E1703 took off from Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, marking a significant improvement in bilateral relations.

The IndiGo flight departed from Kolkata Airport at 10.07 PM, with the Airport Director of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport sharing a video of the flight take off.

The Airbus A320 departed for Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, carrying 176 passengers and is scheduled to arrive at 4:05 AM.

The move aims to facilitate trade, tourism, and people-to-people connections. IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou. Additional flights between Delhi and Guangzhou start on November 10, while the Shanghai-Delhi route will resume on November 9.

The resumption of direct flights signals an improvement in the bilateral relations between the two countries and is meant to facilitate trade and people-to-people connections. The flights were earlier suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing in heavy travel restrictions.

Chinese Deputy Consul General in Kolkata, Qin Yong, also hailed the resumption of direct flights between India and China through the Kolkata and Guangzhou city route as a "very important day" for India-China relations.

"Today is a very important day for the India-China relationship. After five years of suspension, it is a very big improvement for the bilateral relations. We expected this for a long time, and it is very important for our bilateral relations," Qin Yong told ANI at a brief ceremony held at the airport.

The IndiGo flight carried 176 passengers and was celebrated with a ceremonial lamp lighting attended by a passenger, airport officials, and airline representatives.

The Chinese envoy described the resumption of flights as the "first fruit" of the recent high-level consensus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"From the Chinese side, the bilateral relation with India is very important and in past years, the meeting between our leaders has shown common consensus, and today the resumption of the direct [flight] is the first fruit we got after the two leaders' agreement," the Deputy Consul General stated.

Qin also stressed the partnership over rivalry between the two nations, noting that both are long-standing leaders in the region and that New Delhi and Beijing should increase cooperation amid global trade concerns as important members of BRICS, SCO, and the Global South.

Airport Director Dr PR Beuria, present at the event along with officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and IndiGo Airlines, called the occasion a "great moment" and highlighted the significance of the new route.

"It is a great initiative by the government of India. And as the airport authority, we are providing every facility. It will be a regular flight. Currently, only IndiGo is operating," the Airport Director added.