India and Russia Begin Talks on Joint Production of Il‑114 Aircraft: Rostec Chief
India and Russia have initiated talks for the joint production of the IL-114 regional aircraft, signaling deeper defence and aviation cooperation. The project aligns with India's 'Make in India' push and aims to boost indigenous aerospace manufacturing.
India and Russia have started early discussions on jointly producing the Il‑114 regional aircraft, according to the head of Russia’s state corporation Rostec. Russia President Vladimir Putin is in India for a high‑level visit and summit meetings.
