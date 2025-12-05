Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India and Russia Begin Talks on Joint Production of Il‑114 Aircraft: Rostec Chief

Updated 5 December 2025 at 16:09 IST

India and Russia Begin Talks on Joint Production of Il‑114 Aircraft: Rostec Chief

India and Russia have initiated talks for the joint production of the IL-114 regional aircraft, signaling deeper defence and aviation cooperation. The project aligns with India's 'Make in India' push and aims to boost indigenous aerospace manufacturing.

Priya Pathak
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

India and Russia have started early discussions on jointly producing the Il‑114 regional aircraft, according to the head of Russia’s state corporation Rostec. Russia President Vladimir Putin is in India for a high‑level visit and summit meetings.

This is a developing story…

Advertisement

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Priya Pathak

Published On: 5 December 2025 at 16:07 IST