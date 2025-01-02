India Announces USD 500,000 For Quake-Hit Vanuatu

New Delhi: India on Thursday announced an assistance of USD 500,000 to the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu to help it deal with destruction caused by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake last month.

New Delhi conveyed to Vanuatu its readiness to extend all possible support to people of the country in this time of "difficulty".

The earthquake struck near Vanuatu's coast in the South Pacific Ocean on December 17 causing major destruction and loss of lives.

"As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Vanuatu, the government of India extends a relief assistance of USD 500,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said India has firmly stood by Vanuatu during times of difficulty and devastation caused by natural disasters.

"An important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2019, is disaster risk reduction and management," the MEA said.

India is committed to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and continues to be a responsible and steadfast responder in the region, it said.