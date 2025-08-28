India Appoints IFS Dinesh K Patnaik As New High Commissioner To Canada

New Delhi: IFS Dinesh K Patnaik, who is currently serving as India's Ambassador to Spain, has been appointed as India's new High Commissioner to Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the appointment of senior diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik nearly nine months after New Delhi withdrew its High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats stationed in Canada amid escalating diplomatic tensions. IFS Patnaik's appointment comes at a crucial time, when efforts are being made to reset strained bilateral ties between India and Canada, particularly after a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada began in June 2023, following the killing of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The situation further deteriorated when the then Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India's involvement in Nijjar's murder, which India vehemently denied. The tensions peaked when Trudeau named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma as a person of interest in an investigation, prompting India to expel six Canadian diplomats and recall its own diplomats from Ottawa.

Dinesh K Patnaik, a seasoned diplomat from the 1990 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, is currently serving as India's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain. He has served at India's missions in Beijing, Dhaka, Vienna and Geneva, gaining over 25 years of experience in diverse and strategic roles across the globe. Patnaik has also held key positions, including Ambassador to Morocco and Cambodia, Deputy High Commissioner in London, and Director-General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

India-Canada Resetting Bilateral Ties

The appointment of Patnaik is seen as a step towards resetting bilateral ties between India and Canada. The process of appointing new High Commissioners began following a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Alberta in June this year. The meeting was crucial in ties, with both leaders agreeing to take steps to improve relations.

Notably, Patnaik's appointment comes with big challenges, particularly in addressing the Khalistan issue and rebuilding trust between the two nations. India's concerns about Canada's perceived non-seriousness in dealing with the Khalistan issue remain a major point of contention. His experience and diplomatic skills will be crucial in navigating such complications and finding ways to strengthen bilateral relations.