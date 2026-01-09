India Ascertaining Details Of Nationals On Board US-Seized Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker: MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday said that it is closely monitoring reports of Indian nationals allegedly present on a Russian-flagged oil tanker recently seized by the United States in the North Atlantic Ocean after weeks of pursuit, noting that it is currently "ascertaining" the details of the nationals aboard the tanker.

During a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are closely following the developments and we are ascertaining further details of the Indian nationals who are supposed to be there on the oil tanker."

The MEA's remarks come after reports claimed that three Indian nationals were among the crew members aboard the Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by US military forces in the North Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, according to a report by RT.

Citing sources, RT reported that the vessel had a crew of 28, comprising 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, "three Indian citizens", and two Russian citizens.

The development comes a day after the seizure of a Russian-flagged oil tanker, Marinera - formerly the Bella 1 - by US forces following weeks of pursuit by the US Coast Guard warship, after it allegedly evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight.

MEA's remark was the first statement issued by the Indian Government following the seizure.

Moscow issued a strong condemnation after the seizure, asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

In a Telegram statement on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Transport said the tanker Marinera, originally named Bella 1, received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian Federation flag on December 24, 2025, in accordance with Russian and international law.

The statement noted that the vessel was boarded by US Naval forces outside their territorial waters, following which contact with the vessel was lost.

"In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in high seas waters, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the Ministry of Transport said.

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro before the operation. The command noted that the vessel was seized under a warrant issued by a US federal court. Originally named Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned in 2024 and renamed Marinera.

Moscow later also demanded that Washington ensure the humane and dignified treatment of Russian nationals aboard the seized tanker and called for their prompt return to their homeland, TASS reported.