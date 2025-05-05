India Asks Italy To Cut Financial Aid To Pakistan As New Delhi Continues With Punitive Actions Against Islamabad

Updated May 5th 2025, 18:22 IST
New Delhi: India has asked Italy to review and cut financial help to Pakistan as New Delhi aggressively tries to corner Islamabad and attempts to stop inflow of funds which are re-routed in the country to fund terror activities.
According to reports, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked her Italian counterpart Gincarlo Giorgetti to stop providing financial help to Pakistan on the sidelines of the 58th ADB annual meeting in Milan.
The Italian Development Cooperation is an essential UNDP partner for Pakistan’s some of Italy’s major initiatives and contributions are in Pakistan, according to United Nations Development Programme.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is leading the Indian delegation for the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank (ADB) taking place in Milan from May 4 to 7.
Published May 5th 2025, 17:57 IST