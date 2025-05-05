India Asks Italy To Cut Financial Aid To Pakistan As New Delhi Continues With Punitive Actions Against Islamabad

New Delhi: India has asked Italy to review and cut financial help to Pakistan as New Delhi aggressively tries to corner Islamabad and attempts to stop inflow of funds which are re-routed in the country to fund terror activities.

According to reports, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked her Italian counterpart Gincarlo Giorgetti to stop providing financial help to Pakistan on the sidelines of the 58th ADB annual meeting in Milan.

The Italian Development Cooperation is an essential UNDP partner for Pakistan’s some of Italy’s major initiatives and contributions are in Pakistan, according to United Nations Development Programme.