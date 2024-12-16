India, Bangladesh to Commemorate 1971 War 'Vijay Diwas' With Annual Exchange of Veterans Today

Pakistan's Lt Gen AAK Niazi of signed the ‘Instrument of Surrender’ at Dacca in 1971. | Image: ADGPI

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated nationwide on December 16, to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

Earlier in the day, on the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present for the occasion.

During the reception, the President, Defence Minister and Vice President also interacted with veterans, diplomatic fraternity, Asha school children and various other eminent personalities.



According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.

The Indian Army also highlighted the VP and Raksha Mantri interacting with various veterans, diplomatic fraternity, sportspersons and many others.

"The reception provided an opportunity to the Hon'ble President, Vice President and Raksha Mantri to interact with #Veterans, #Veernaris, Diplomatic fraternity, Sportspersons, eminent personalities, Asha School Children and achievers from different walks of life," the post read.

The event also gave an opportunity to the tribal community to showcase their talent.

The dignitaries carried out heartfelt interactions with the VeerNaris saluting their sacrifice for the nation, the post added.