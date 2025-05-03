sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 3rd 2025, 07:53 IST

India Blocks Pak Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s X Account | LIVE

Pahalgam Terror Attack: India has blocked the social media accounts of several Pakistani figures, spreading anti-India propaganda. Among them is Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar, whose X account has now been withheld in India. The move comes after Tarar claimed that he had credible intelligence suggesting India was preparing to launch a military strike on Pakistan.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
India Blocks Pak Minister Attaullah Tarar’s X Account
India Blocks Pak Minister Attaullah Tarar’s X Account | Image: X

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar's X (formerly Twitter) account has been withheld in India. The move comes shortly after he alleged that Islamabad had "credible intelligence" suggesting India might launch a military operation within 24 to 36 hours, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

A screenshot of his X profile shows a message stating that the account has been withheld in India due to a legal request. Both his profile photo and cover image appear to be blank.

 

May 3rd 2025, 07:53 IST

Swiss FM Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Urges Restraint in Talk With Jaishankar

May 3rd 2025, 07:36 IST

Massive Protest Erupts in Germany Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

May 3rd 2025, 07:11 IST

Pak Army Opens Fire Across LoC, India Responds Swiftly

During the night of 02-03 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately: Indian Army

Published May 3rd 2025, 07:13 IST