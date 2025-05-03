India Blocks Pak Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s X Account | LIVE

India Blocks Pak Minister Attaullah Tarar’s X Account | Image: X

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar's X (formerly Twitter) account has been withheld in India. The move comes shortly after he alleged that Islamabad had "credible intelligence" suggesting India might launch a military operation within 24 to 36 hours, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

A screenshot of his X profile shows a message stating that the account has been withheld in India due to a legal request. Both his profile photo and cover image appear to be blank.