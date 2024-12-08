Farmers to Resume 'Delhi Chalo March' Today, Security Beefed Up at Shambhu Border

Farmers Protest March to Delhi from Shambhu Border Today | Image: Republic

Farmers will continue their protest march towards Delhi today. A total of 101 farmers will head towards the national capital from Shambu Border. Security has been heightened at the Delhi-Haryana Shambu border. The march continues after farmers heading to Delhi on Friday ceased their march following several injuries when security forces used tear gas to block them at the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, the second session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will continue today.