Published 06:52 IST, December 8th 2024
Farmers to Resume 'Delhi Chalo March' Today, Security Beefed Up at Shambhu Border
Farmers will continue their protest march towards Delhi today. A total of 101 farmers will head towards the national capital from Shambu Border. Security has been heightened at the Delhi-Haryana Shambu border. The march continues after farmers heading to Delhi on Friday ceased their march following several injuries when security forces used tear gas to block them at the Punjab-Haryana border. Meanwhile, the second session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will continue today.
07:47 IST, December 8th 2024
Police Put Barricades at Shambhu Border as Farmers Have Announced to Resume 'Dilli Chalo' March
Police put barricades and install nails at the Shambhu Border as the farmers have announced to resume their 'Dilli Chalo' march today.
07:45 IST, December 8th 2024
EAM Jaishankar to Participate in Manama Dialogue in Bahrain After Qatar Visit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Bahrain on Saturday, where he will participate in the Manama Dialogue and co-chair a ministerial meeting. Jaishankar, in Manama on the final leg of his four-day, two-nation trip, was received by his Bahrain counterpart Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. "
Delighted to arrive in Manama this evening. Great to see my brother FM Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani," he said in a post on X.
07:06 IST, December 8th 2024
Insurgents Reach Gates of Syria’s Capital, Threatening to Upend Decades of Assad Rule
Insurgents’ stunning march across Syria accelerated Saturday with news that they had reached the gates of the capital and that government forces had abandoned the central city of Homs.
The government was forced to deny rumors that President Bashar Assad had fled the country. The loss of Homs was a potentially crippling blow for Assad. It stands at an important intersection between Damascus, the capital, and Syria’s coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus — the Syrian leader’s base of support and home to a Russian strategic naval base.
06:56 IST, December 8th 2024
Fire Breaks Out at Private Resort in Manali
A massive fire broke out in a private resort in Kullu's Manali on Saturday, officials said. The fire department rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and managed to control the fire. According to the officials, no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident.
06:52 IST, December 8th 2024
Farmers to Continue 'Delhi Chalo' March
Updated 07:48 IST, December 8th 2024