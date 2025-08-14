‘India Is Too Large To Be A Camp Follower‘: Former Diplomat Backs Strategic Autonomy, Says Trump’s Tariffs Will Harm US Consumers

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing trade tensions between India and the United States, former diplomat Vikas Swarup has come out in support of India's stance against President Donald Trump's tariff demands. Swarup believed that India has done the right thing by refusing to cave in to US pressure in trade talks, particularly with regard to providing more access to India's agriculture and dairy sectors.

Donald Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, leading to concerns about the impact on trade relations between the two countries. However, Vikas Swarup argued that Trump's move will eventually harm American consumers, leading to increased inflation and prices in the US. "Tariffs are bringing in money, but the issue is that eventually, who will pay for these tariffs? By American consumers," he said.

‘India Is Too Large A Country To Become A Camp Follower’: Former Diplomat

The former Indian diplomat's comments come at a time when India's strategic autonomy is being questioned by the US. He asserted that India's independence in foreign policy decisions is non-negotiable and that the country should not cave in to pressure from the US or any other nation. "India is too large, too proud a country to become a camp follower of any other country. Our strategic autonomy has been the bedrock of our foreign policy right from the 1950s," Swarup asserted.

The former diplomat also outlined the role of Pakistan in influencing Trump's decisions, particularly with regard to trade and security issues. According to Vikas Swarup, Pakistan has managed to project itself as a reliable partner to the US, particularly in the area of cryptocurrency assets. "Pakistan is now trying to position itself as the 'Crypto King' of South Asia," he said.

Former diplomat Swarup suggested that Trump's imposition of tariffs on Indian goods is part of his pressure tactics to secure a more favourable deal. "This is part of his pressure tactics to get India to sign on the dotted line on the maximalist demands that the US is making with regard to access to our dairy and agriculture and GM Crops," he added. However, Swarup emphasised that India should not give in to these demands, as it would compromise the country's strategic autonomy.

The upcoming summit meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15 could possibly pave the way to a new trade equation between India and the US, and so with other countries purchasing oil from Russia. According to Vikas Swarup, a positive outcome from these talks could lead to the lifting of Russia sanctions, which would have a bearing on the trade tensions between India and the US.

US-Pakistan Relations Driven By Financial Gain

After his detailed analysis of the trade tensions, Swarup pointed out that Trump's actions are motivated by a desire to secure a Nobel Peace Prize. "Trump is a dealmaker, and he has now made it his USP that he is the peacemaker," he said, counting Trump's claims of his role in mediating conflicts in various parts of the world. He noted that Trump's actions may be driven by a desire for recognition and accolades, rather than a genuine interest in promoting peace.