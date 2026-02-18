'India Can Leverage US Innovation to Build AI Tools': Chennai-Born White House AI Policy Advisor Sriram Krishnan

New Delhi: The United States regards India as a crucial potential partner in efforts to secure global supply chains for artificial intelligence and semiconductors. Underlining this facet, Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, stressed on partnerships with India to leverage US innovation to build tools for Indian citizens.

Speaking at a special session on the sidelines of the AI-India Impact Summit in the capital, Krishnan said, "All the leading model companies are based in the US. The US is by far putting in the most investment in dollars, right? Like it's easily over a billion dollars between this year and next year, that to just going vertical on the GPUs, on advanced AI chips, Nvidia and TPUs are really the only game in town for everyone. So these are just the facts of life and I think for every country, you know, our pitch is that we want to be the best partner when it comes to AI. India, I think the question is, how do you bring AI to make improve the quality of life as citizens? And, for example, the way we are trying to do it I just give you one example is on education." he said.

"We've set up this Education Task Force, which is all about, how do we bring AI into the classroom, not to replace teachers, but to make sure they're enabled. And we can talk about that in healthcare. When people talk about what a country like India should do, I think about, how do you use AI leverage, all of this investment leverage, all of the innovation happening in America, which we think is the best in class, and then build, you know, the services, the tools, which, you utilize for your citizens," he added.

Krishan also highlighted America's AI Action Plan, which he said has three policy pillars - Accelerating Innovation, Building AI Infrastructure, and Leading International Diplomacy and Security.

Advertisement

"We came in with the perspective that AI is something we want to embrace, (there) is optimism that it is useful in all of our daily lives and there is a role for America and all of our allies to play in it. And we came up with something called the AI Action Plan. One is, we want to build infrastructure. As you know, AI needs energy. It needs data centers to power the GPUs and the TPUs. And you want to make sure we can unlock the building of infrastructure. So if you want to nerd out about grids and gas turbines and nuclear power, I'm your person. Second pillar is we want innovation. We want to make sure we unlock the Geminis of the world, the open eyes of the world, the blocks of the world, the anthropics of the world," Krishnan said.

"So a lot of scientific discovery is going to change, and we are only getting started. So I think it is time of great excitement, and I think all of us should feel lucky that we're living through, I think what is going to be one of the transformational times for humanity. We all get to be part of it," he added.

Advertisement

During the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC in February 2025, India and the US formed the TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative. TRUST will catalyze government-to-government, academia and private sector collaboration to promote application of critical and emerging technologies in areas like defense, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum, biotechnology, energy and space.