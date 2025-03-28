India Can't Change Pakistan's Fanatical Mindset, Says Jaishankar In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shed light on the intricate dynamics of India's relationship with its neighbour, Pakistan , while addressing the Lok Sabha. Pointing at incidents involving attacks on minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh , Jaishankar underscored the challenges that India faces in its diplomatic efforts to address these issues.

Jaishankar's comments were prompted by a supplementary query during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. In response, he pointed to 10 incidents involving attacks on Hindus in Pakistan in February, emphasising that India is closely monitoring the treatment of minorities in the neighbouring country. "We are tracking very closely the treatment of minorities in Pakistan and making our position well known," Jaishankar stated. However, he also acknowledged the limitations of India's influence, noting that the country cannot change the "fanatical and bigoted mindset" of a neighbour.

Challenges Of Diplomatic Engagement

Jaishankar's remarks stress the difficulties that India faces in its diplomatic engagement with Pakistan. The EAM's comments suggest that while India is committed to raising concerns about the treatment of minorities in Pakistan, it is also aware of the complexities and challenges that come with such efforts. The situation is further complicated by the fact that Pakistan has a history of denying or downplaying allegations of human rights abuses against minorities.

Responding to a question on 'Crime and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan' during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "We follow very closely and track the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. In February (2025), there were 10 cases of atrocities against the Hindu community and three incidents related to the Sikh community. There were two cases pertaining to the Ahmedia community and one pertaining to the Christian community. We take up these cases on an international level. Our representative at UNHRC pointed out that Pakistan is a country where "human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values are state policies."

Also Read | Himachal MLAs To Get Higher Salaries, But No More Freebies

Need For Nuanced Approach