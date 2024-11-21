Published 07:59 IST, November 21st 2024
India Trashes Canada's 'Smear Campaign' Against PM Modi Over Nijjar Killing, Calls it 'Ludicrous'
The MEA termed the statements given to the Canadian newspaper, purportedly by a Canadian government source, as "smear campaigns".
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
India Trashes Canada's 'Smear Campaign' Against PM Modi Over Nijjar Killing, Calls it 'Ludicrous' | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:54 IST, November 21st 2024