sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • India Trashes Canada's 'Smear Campaign' Against PM Modi Over Nijjar Killing, Calls it 'Ludicrous'

Published 07:59 IST, November 21st 2024

India Trashes Canada's 'Smear Campaign' Against PM Modi Over Nijjar Killing, Calls it 'Ludicrous'

The MEA termed the statements given to the Canadian newspaper, purportedly by a Canadian government source, as "smear campaigns".

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India Trashes Canada's 'Smear Campaign' Against PM Modi Over Nijjar Killing, Calls it 'Ludicrous'
India Trashes Canada's 'Smear Campaign' Against PM Modi Over Nijjar Killing, Calls it 'Ludicrous' | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:54 IST, November 21st 2024

Narendra Modi