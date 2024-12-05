India, China Confirm Disengagement Agreement Progress At New Delhi Meeting

New Delhi: India and China have mutually expressed satisfaction with the ongoing development of the disengagement agreement at the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held on Thursday in New Delhi.

In a statement, the MEA said, "The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020."

The two sides also prepared for the next meeting of the Special Representatives, which will be held based on the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan on October 23, the MEA said.

"They agreed on the need for effective border management and maintenance of peace & tranquillity in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two Governments," it said.

Notably, India announced a major breakthrough in reaching a border agreement with China on October 21 to end the longstanding standoff. China also confirmed the agreement, stating that a resolution had been reached on "relevant matters" and that it would work alongside India to implement the terms of this agreement.

On June 15, 2020, a major conflict in the Galwan Valley along the India-China border, located in the eastern Ladakh region, took place between the Indian Army and the Chinese forces. During the confrontation between the two sides, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, while at least 38 Chinese People’s Liberation Army Soldiers also died.

However, in October 2024, military and diplomatic talks led to an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in India-China border areas, facilitating disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020.

It also said that the Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary for East Asia, while the Chinese side was headed by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary & Oceanic Affairs Department.