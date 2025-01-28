India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE | Image: Social Media

In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra soon. The popular Hindu pilgrimage is expected to resume in the summer of 2025. The decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra came up in the backdrop of the Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri's visit to China, where he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong in Beijing.