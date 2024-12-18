India-China Reach 6 Consensus Points On Border Issue At Key Meeting In Beijing

New Delhi: India-China reached on six key consensus points on a border issue in a meeting held between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question was held in Beijing after a gap of 5 years.

Based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in the Kazan meeting, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi held substantive discussions on the India-China border issue and reached six consensuses:

Both sides positively evaluated the solution reached between the two countries on border issues, reiterated that the implementation work should continue, and believed that the border issue should be properly handled from the overall situation of bilateral relations so as not to affect the development of bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to continue to take measures to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to continue seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable package solution to the boundary issue in accordance with the political guidelines agreed upon by the special representatives of the two countries on resolving the boundary issue in 2005, and to take positive measures to promote this process. The two sides assessed the border situation and agreed to further refine the management and control rules in the border area, strengthen the building of confidence building measures, and achieve sustainable peace and tranquility on the border. The two sides agreed to continue to strengthen cross-border exchanges and cooperation, and promote the resumption of Indian pilgrims' pilgrimage to Tibet, China, cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade. The two sides agreed to further strengthen the construction of the special representatives' meeting mechanism, enhance coordination and cooperation in diplomatic and military negotiations, and require the China-India Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) to carry out follow-up implementation of this special representatives meeting. The two sides agreed to hold a new round of special representatives' meetings in India next year, and the specific time will be determined through diplomatic channels.