India, China To Resume Direct Flights By Late October

New Delhi: India and China have agreed to resume direct air services by late October 2025, a step toward normalising bilateral exchanges after years of restricted connectivity. The decision follows high-level discussions between the authorities of both countries.

India–China Direct Flights to Resume from Late October

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, flights will resume in alignment with the winter schedule, subject to commercial decisions by designated carriers and fulfilment of operational criteria.

Air India has applied to operate routes from Delhi and Mumbai to Shanghai, while IndiGo plans services between Kolkata and Guangzhou, pending final clearance.

Trade between India and China continues to grow, exceeding $131 billion last year. Over half a million passengers travelled indirectly via third-country hubs, raising strong demand for direct connectivity.