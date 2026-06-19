Updated 20 June 2026 at 00:16 IST India Clinches Top FATF Post: Senior Bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President Of Global Terror Financing Watchdog In a major diplomatic win, India has strengthened its role in global financial security as senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal was elected Vice President of FATF, the world’s top watchdog on money laundering and terror financing.