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  • India Clinches Top FATF Post: Senior Bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President Of Global Terror Financing Watchdog

India Clinches Top FATF Post: Senior Bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President Of Global Terror Financing Watchdog

In a major diplomatic win, India has strengthened its role in global financial security as senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal was elected Vice President of FATF, the world’s top watchdog on money laundering and terror financing.

Abhishek Tiwari
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India Clinches Top FATF Post: Senior Bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President Of Global Terror Financing Watchdog
India Clinches Top FATF Post: Senior Bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President Of Global Terror Financing Watchdog | Image: X

In a major diplomatic win, India has strengthened its role in global financial security as senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal was elected Vice President of FATF, the world’s top watchdog on money laundering and terror financing.

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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