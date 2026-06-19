India Clinches Top FATF Post: Senior Bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal Elected Vice President Of Global Terror Financing Watchdog
In a major diplomatic win, India has strengthened its role in global financial security as senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal was elected Vice President of FATF, the world’s top watchdog on money laundering and terror financing.
- India News
- 1 min read
In a major diplomatic win, India has strengthened its role in global financial security as senior bureaucrat Vivek Aggarwal was elected Vice President of FATF, the world’s top watchdog on money laundering and terror financing.
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