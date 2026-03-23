India 'Closely Monitors Situation' As Trump Puts Off Strikes On Iran For 5 Days | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Monday that India is keeping a vigilant watch on the volatile situation in West Asia after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a five-day postponement of military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

The decision, communicated via the President's social media, comes after what he described as very good and productive conversations with Tehran over the last 48 hours.

New Delhi’s Response

Responding to the sudden shift in Washington’s stance, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal delivered a concise acknowledgement of the developments.

"Yes, we are closely following these developments as we do," Jaiswal stated during a press conference.

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In a brief statement, Jaiswal noted that New Delhi is observing the five-day diplomatic window and its potential impact on regional stability.

A Pause for Global Energy?

President Trump had previously set a strict deadline for Iran to "fully open" the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for nearly 30% of the world’s LPG, or face the obliteration of its domestic power grid.

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Indian energy firms, which rely on the region for nearly 90% of their LPG imports, are reportedly assessing whether this window will allow for the safe exit of approximately 22 Indian-flagged vessels still positioned in the Gulf.

Strategic Stakes for India

Earlier this week, the successful transit of the tankers Jag Vasant and Pine Gas through Iranian waters provided a temporary boost to India's cooking gas reserves.

However, officials warn that a return to hostilities targeting power plants could lead to a maritime shutdown.

While the Trump administration has signalled that the pause is subject to the success of ongoing talks, New Delhi remains engaged with all regional stakeholders.