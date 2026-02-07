India Condemns Islamabad Mosque Bombing, Rejects Pakistan's Baseless Allegations

New Delhi: India, in a strongly-worded statement, has condemned the heinous suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people. Expressing deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragic incident, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an official statement on Friday. Extending sympathy to the victims and their families, the central government has taken a firm stance against Pakistan's attempts to shift blame onto external forces, calling such allegations baseless and pointless.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless.”

The incident has, however, exposed the recurring pattern of Pakistan's tendency to deflect attention from its internal challenges and social issues by pointing fingers at others. India's statement stressed that Pakistan's actions only divert attention from addressing the root causes of violence and terrorism within its own borders.

As per reports, the bombing, which occurred at the Khadijatul Kubra imambargah in Islamabad, has claimed at least 31 lives and left over 169 people injured. The Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation, with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleging India's involvement, citing the attacker's travel history to and from Afghanistan.

Pakistan's Blame Game Exposed

Earlier, following the bomb blast, Pakistan's leadership has predictably blamed India for the attack, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accusing India of orchestrating the suicide attack. However, India has dismissed these claims as a predictable tactic to concoct false narratives and deflect attention from Pakistan's internal turmoil.

Defence Minister Asif has warned that Pakistan will respond with full force to such "cruelty". The Pakistani government has also announced intensified security measures, including deploying additional forces and increasing surveillance. The attack has reignited concerns about Pakistan's ability to ensure security and stability within its borders.

