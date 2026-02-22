India Condemns Pakistan's Airstrikes On Afghanistan, Calls It Violation Of Sovereignty

New Delhi: India has condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory in strong words, calling the strikes a blatant violation of sovereignty and a needless escalation that has resulted in the loss of several innocent lives, including women and children. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, while condemning the unwarranted attack, reiterated the Indian government's firm stance against cross-border military action. He asserted that Islamabad's decision to deploy air power over Afghan territory during the holy month of Ramadan was both irresponsible and unjustifiable.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Randhir Jaiswal said, "India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence."

The airstrikes, which were carried out by Pakistan early Sunday, have triggered regional tensions along the Durand Line, with Kabul vowing a strong retaliation. According to the Pakistani government, the targets during the strikes included camps linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). However, Afghanistan's Taliban leadership has warned of retaliation, with spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stating, “Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children.”

Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan are seen as an attempt to divert attention from its own internal failures. The action has been criticised, with many viewing it as a blatant disregard for human life and international law.