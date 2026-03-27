Updated 27 March 2026 at 08:55 IST
HUGE: Special Additional Excise Duties On Petrol Cut To Rs 3 From Rs 13, Diesel To Zero From Rs 10
A government directive issued on Thursday reduced the extra excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre, down from the previous Rs 13 per litre. Simultaneously, the excise duty on diesel was reduced to Rs 0 from the previous Rs 10 per litre.
- India News
- 1 min read
HUGE: Special Additional Excise Duties On Petrol Cut To Rs 3 From Rs 13, Diesel To Zero From Rs 10 | Image: ANI
New Delhi: On Friday, the government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing the tax down to Rs 3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it on diesel.
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The action arrives amid a worsening global energy crisis sparked by the ongoing conflict between the US and Israel versus Iran, along with Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital route transporting about a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supplies, estimated at 20–25 million barrels daily
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Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 27 March 2026 at 08:49 IST