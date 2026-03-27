HUGE: Special Additional Excise Duties On Petrol Cut To Rs 3 From Rs 13, Diesel To Zero From Rs 10

New Delhi: On Friday, the government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, bringing the tax down to Rs 3 per litre on petrol and eliminating it on diesel.

The action arrives amid a worsening global energy crisis sparked by the ongoing conflict between the US and Israel versus Iran, along with Tehran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital route transporting about a fifth of the world’s crude oil and gas supplies, estimated at 20–25 million barrels daily