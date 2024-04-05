×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

India Sees Alarming Rise in Cancer Cases, Declared as 'Cancer Capital of the World'

In an alarming report released by A Health of Nation Report released by Apollo Hospitals, India has been declared as "cancer capital of the world".

Reported by: Digital Desk
Cancer
India Sees Alarming Rise in Cancer Cases, Declared as 'Cancer Capital of the World' | Image:FReepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In an alarming report released by A Health of Nation Report by Apollo Hospitals, India has been declared as "cancer capital of the world".

India Declared as ‘Cancer Capital of The World’, Witnesses Fastest Rise in Cases Globally  

The report highlighted that India recorded a major growth in non-communicable diseases, most importantly - cancer across India. 

The report showed that there is a fastest rise in cancer cases, especially among the younger people in the country as compared to the West. 

Another startling revelation made by the report is that on average, nearly one in three Indian today is pre-diabetic one in 10 is depressed, two in three are pre-hypertensive, stated the 4th edition of Apollo Hospitals' flagship Health of Nation Report on World Health Day 2024.

According to oncologists, lifestyle issues like not exercising, working in sitting jobs and diet can be the main cause behind the cancer.

Beside, a genetics mix and exposures to environmental challenges add up the reasons why more youngsters are catching cancers. 

The report stated that the most common cancers in India are breast, ovary, cervix in women and lung, mouth and prostrate in men, even though the median age for diagnosis is lower than other countries. 

Despite this, cancer screening rates in India remain extremely low. 


 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

