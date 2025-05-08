India Destroys Pakistan’s Defence System AWACS In Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot After Shooting Down Pak’s Drones

New Delhi: In a forceful military retaliation, India launched missile and drone attacks on Thursday targeting key Pakistani cities Lahore and Sialkot. An airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS) of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Pakistan Targets Indian Military Bases, India Responds Swiftly

According to official sources, Pakistan initiated the latest round of hostilities by deploying drones and firing missiles toward high-value Indian targets. Indian air defence units intercepted incoming threats across Jammu and Kashmir, Udhampur, and Jaisalmer, with explosions reported in the skies during these interceptions.

In a swift and decisive counter-attack, India retaliated by striking Pakistan’s key military hubs. Drone attacks were launched on Lahore and Sialkot, both strategically important cities in Pakistan. Additionally, India reportedly destroyed a Pakistani air defence system stationed in Faisalabad.

Indian Army Confirms Engagement Across Western Borders

The Indian Army released an official statement confirming widespread Pakistani drone activity along the western border. The Army assured the public that intruding missiles and drones were effectively neutralised and that operational readiness remains high.

“The Army is fully engaged in countering Pakistan’s drone incursions and missile threats. We are responding with appropriate force,” the statement read.

Missiles Fired at Jammu Neutralised Mid-Air

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan fired eight missiles aimed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu. All missiles were successfully intercepted by India’s air defence systems, preventing any reported damage.

Residents in Udhampur and Jaisalmer reported loud explosions and flashes in the sky as Indian defences responded to drones. In Jaisalmer, Pakistani drones were engaged and shot down before they could inflict any harm.

Blackouts Enforced in Border Regions

In light of the heightened threat levels, complete blackouts were reported across several Indian border towns. Bikaner in Rajasthan and Jalandhar in Punjab were among the affected areas. Similar blackout protocols were enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and parts of Punjab to ensure civilian safety and avoid visibility for hostile aerial operations.

Foreign Secretary: Pakistan Is Escalating, India Is Responding

Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified India’s position on the ongoing conflict. He reiterated that India’s strikes were not an act of escalation but a necessary and measured response.

“The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones responding to that escalation. The action was restrained, aimed only at terrorist camps—non-civilian and non-military targets,” Misri said.