India Destroys Pakistan’s Defence System AWACS In Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot After Shooting Down Pak’s Drones

Updated May 8th 2025, 23:39 IST
New Delhi: In a forceful military retaliation, India launched missile and drone attacks on Thursday targeting key Pakistani cities Lahore and Sialkot. An airborne early warning and control aircraft (AWACS) of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down inside Pakistan’s Punjab province.
According to official sources, Pakistan initiated the latest round of hostilities by deploying drones and firing missiles toward high-value Indian targets. Indian air defence units intercepted incoming threats across Jammu and Kashmir, Udhampur, and Jaisalmer, with explosions reported in the skies during these interceptions.
In a swift and decisive counter-attack, India retaliated by striking Pakistan’s key military hubs. Drone attacks were launched on Lahore and Sialkot, both strategically important cities in Pakistan. Additionally, India reportedly destroyed a Pakistani air defence system stationed in Faisalabad.
The Indian Army released an official statement confirming widespread Pakistani drone activity along the western border. The Army assured the public that intruding missiles and drones were effectively neutralised and that operational readiness remains high.
“The Army is fully engaged in countering Pakistan’s drone incursions and missile threats. We are responding with appropriate force,” the statement read.
Earlier in the evening, Pakistan fired eight missiles aimed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia in Jammu. All missiles were successfully intercepted by India’s air defence systems, preventing any reported damage.
Residents in Udhampur and Jaisalmer reported loud explosions and flashes in the sky as Indian defences responded to drones. In Jaisalmer, Pakistani drones were engaged and shot down before they could inflict any harm.
In light of the heightened threat levels, complete blackouts were reported across several Indian border towns. Bikaner in Rajasthan and Jalandhar in Punjab were among the affected areas. Similar blackout protocols were enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, Amritsar, and parts of Punjab to ensure civilian safety and avoid visibility for hostile aerial operations.
Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarified India’s position on the ongoing conflict. He reiterated that India’s strikes were not an act of escalation but a necessary and measured response.
“The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones responding to that escalation. The action was restrained, aimed only at terrorist camps—non-civilian and non-military targets,” Misri said.
“Any further action by Pakistan, like what we are witnessing today, is nothing but continued escalation. And it will be responded to — and is being responded to — appropriately,” he added.
Published May 8th 2025, 23:39 IST