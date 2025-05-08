BIG BREAKING: India Downs Pakistan's Fighter Jet F-16 After Pak Fires Multiple Missiles Over Jammu

Jammu: India has shot down a Pakistani fighter jet F-16 after multiple missiles fired by Pakistan over Jammu were intercepted by India's robust air defence system.

Tensions escalated from Pakistan's side after it fired multiple missiles targeting military and civilian establishments in Jammu, RS Pura, Chani Himat and other nearby regions a while ago. However, India's state of the art air defence portfolio comprising S 400s and Akash systems successfully show down Pakistani drones and missiles.

According to initial reports, India has shot down a total of 8 drone or missiles.

India's air defence systems also intercepted a major aerial intrusion attempt after a Pakistani fighter jet F-16 took off from Sargodha and moved toward Jammu.

The jet was brought down following a failed attempt to strike Jammu Airport. Indian Armed Forces carried out swift retaliatory action.

Not just Jammu, Pakistani drones also intercepted over Rajasthan's Jaisalmer moments ago but were successfully neutralised by India's air defence systems.

The security situation in border states including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan is evolving very soon as Indian forces remain full alert to thwart any attempt by Pakistan to target military and civilian establishments inside Indian borders.

Meanwhile, districts including Jammu, RS Pura, Amritsar, Poonch, Jaisalmer and other places adjacent to the international border has been placed under complete black out.