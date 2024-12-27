India's EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Strategic Ties With US NSA Jake Sullivan In Washington

Washington: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington DC to discuss key regional and global developments. The meeting was part of Jaishankar’s ongoing visit to the United States, which began on December 24 and will continue until December 29.

In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar shared that the meeting was a productive one, where the “wide-ranging discussion on the progress of the India-US strategic partnership” took place. He also noted that they exchanged views on various current regional and global issues, which reflected the growing cooperation between the two countries on key geopolitical matters.

The talks between Jaishankar and Sullivan come as both India and the US continue to strengthen their strategic ties, particularly in areas like security, defence, trade, and global governance. The meeting is seen as an important step in furthering the bilateral relationship between the two nations.