India’s Strongest Warning To Pak: Ends Indus Water Treaty, Pakistani Nationals To Leave Country In 48 Hours

New Delhi: India on Wednesday announced suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan to punish the country for carrying out barbaric terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which has so far claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians and injured many more.

India ending the Indus Water Treaty is one of the first initial key decisions taken by the Modi government to begin punishing Pakistan for conspiring against the state of India and its citizens in a cowardly planned terror attack on innocent civilians who were visiting Kashmir with their families to spend a happy time but everything ended up in a big tragedy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced five big initial decisions taken during the top security meeting – Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) – chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , PM's key advisors, and top security officials.

The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting went for more than two hours as Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his top ministers analysed every possible action that needs to be taken to teach Pakistan a lesson it can never forget, to avenge the killings of innocent Indians who visited Kashmir as tourists but were killed barbarically by coward Pakistani terrorists by singlelling out civilians on the basis of religion and selectively targeting Hindus.

5 big decisions taken by Modi Govt to punish Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack

Announcing first set of initial decisions taken by the Centre while recognising the seriousness of Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) decided upon the following measures:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 1st May 2025. Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India. The Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

Announcing a host of decisions during a presser, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry said, “The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025."

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met this evening under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The CCS was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. A number of others sustained injuries. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured... The CCS recorded its appreciation for such sentiments, which reflect zero tolerance for terrorism, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misry said.

"The CCS reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to maintain high vigil. It resolved that perpetrators of this attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. As with the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, India will be unrelenting in the pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror or conspired to make them possible," Foreign Secretary mentioned.

Meanwhile, an all-party meeting has been called by the Modi government on the terror attack-related situation. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be speaking to all the parties as Centre decides further actions to punish Pakistan.

Pakistani terrorists kill 26 innocent tourists in most barbaric Pahalgam terror attack

Terrorists shot dead innocent people in front of their wife, children, parents just because they were Hindus. Many heartbreaking stories and narration of eyewitnesses have surfaced where victims of the Pahalgam terror attack shared their ordeal and trauma they went through as they lost their loved ones and suffered an irreparable loss.

One of the victims of the terror attack was a couple who got married just days before on February 16 and went for their honeymoon to Kashmir, not knowing that their stay would end up so tragically. The victim was an Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal who was shot dead in front of his wife. A video had also surfaced showing his wife was pleading for help, asking locals to save her husband. And this was not the only disturbing thing which came out of the terror attack.