Published 00:28 IST, December 11th 2024
India Evacuates 75 Nationals From Syria, To Return Back Soon
The evacuated Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India, MEA said.
Syrian civil war | Representational image | Image: AP
New Delhi: India on Tuesday informed that it has evacuated 75 nationals from politically unstable Syria, in wake of a civil war. The evacuees included 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The External Affairs Ministry also said that Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with Indian embassy in Damascus.
More to follow…
