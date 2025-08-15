India Expands Danger Zone To 4790 Km In Indian Ocean: Is Long-Range Missile Test On The Horizon?

New Delhi: India has announced plans for a long-range missile test, with a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued for a danger zone stretching around 4790 km into the Indian Ocean Region. The Defence Ministry has issued a NOTAM warning of a vast danger zone increasing from 2530 km, a notable increase from earlier test zones. The test is scheduled to take place on August 20-21, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. With the upcoming test, India is poised to take a rapid step forward in its strategic missile capabilities.

The government hasn't officially confirmed the specific missile involved, but defence analysts believe it could be a variant of the Agni-V missile or a new Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) platform, given the extensive range of the test area. The Agni-V missile has already showcased its capability with ranges exceeding 5000 km.

As per reports, the government had earlier extended a NOTAM on August 12, expanding the danger zone to around 2530 km into the Indian Ocean Region, originating from launch sites along the Odisha coast, including Balasore and Abdul Kalam Island.

Notably, NOTAMs are issued to ensure the safety of civilian air and maritime traffic by marking areas to avoid during live-fire trials.

India's Missile Development Program

Spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India's missile development program has been instrumental in establishing the country as a major missile power. The Agni series, in particular, has been a cornerstone of India's nuclear deterrence capabilities. With the Agni-V already proven to have a range exceeding 5000 km, speculation is rife about the possible testing of an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a new hypersonic missile variant.

India's missile development reflects a dual emphasis on technological innovation and self-reliance under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues to invest in expanding its ballistic missile arsenal and Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) systems, to achieve a fully indigenous arsenal that can reliably respond to evolving regional threats. The recent successful tests and operational launches of ballistic and hypersonic missiles from the Odisha test range underscore India's rapid progress in indigenous missile technologies and command structures.

What Is The Significance Of Missile Test

The upcoming missile test is important in the context of rapidly evolving strategic dynamics across Asia. India faces an intensifying security environment as China and Pakistan continue to upgrade their missile delivery systems, nuclear arsenals, and associated strategic infrastructure. By extending missile test ranges and pursuing advanced technologies, India intends to maintain credible deterrence and operational flexibility across the wider Indo-Pacific.