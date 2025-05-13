BREAKING: India Expels Pakistani Official At Pak High Commission As Person Non-Grata, Asks Him To Leave Within 24 Hours

New Delhi: India has expelled Pakistani official at its high commission as person non-grata. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, “The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today.”