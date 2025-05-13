BREAKING: India Expels Pakistani Official At Pak High Commission As Person Non-Grata, Asks Him To Leave Within 24 Hours

Updated May 13th 2025, 21:36 IST
New Delhi: India has expelled Pakistani official at its high commission as person non-grata. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, “The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today.”
The government's decision comes amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack which India avenged through its anti-terror ‘Operation Sindoor.’ During the operation, the Indian Armed Forces dismantled Pakistani terror camps and its air bases both within Pakistan’s territory and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Additionally, India’s Air Defence Integrated System successfully neutralised Pakistan’s drone and missile attacks, leaving Islamabad and Rawalpindi with a crushing defeat and a retaliation that they are going to remember for a very long time.
