India Exposes Pakistan’s Mischief: Fact-Checks Doctored Video Attributing Anti-Iran Remarks to Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has issued an alert against a digitally manipulated video being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts that falsely attributes fabricated statements to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the altered video, the Defence Minister is shown claiming: “We are just waiting for Iran to be dismantled. Once Iran is dismantled, our target will be Pakistan. India is 100 times richer than Pakistan.”

The PIB Fact Check has categorically stated that the video is fake and has been digitally altered. Rajnath Singh did not make any such remarks.

The PIB has shared the link to the unedited, authentic video of the Defence Minister’s actual speech for verification.

Advertisement

The fact-check unit warned citizens to remain vigilant against coordinated cross-border disinformation campaigns aimed at spreading misinformation and creating communal or diplomatic tensions.

“Beware of malicious cross-border disinformation campaigns aimed at misleading the public,” the PIB stated.

Advertisement

How to Report Suspicious Content

Citizens are encouraged to report any doubtful content related to the Government of India to the PIB Fact Check unit:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

X Handle: @PIBFactCheck