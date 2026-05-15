India Exposes Pakistan’s Mischief: Fact-Checks Doctored Video Attributing Anti-Iran Remarks to Rajnath Singh
The fact-check unit warned citizens to remain vigilant against coordinated cross-border disinformation campaigns aimed at spreading misinformation and creating communal or diplomatic tensions.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has issued an alert against a digitally manipulated video being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts that falsely attributes fabricated statements to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
In the altered video, the Defence Minister is shown claiming: “We are just waiting for Iran to be dismantled. Once Iran is dismantled, our target will be Pakistan. India is 100 times richer than Pakistan.”
The PIB Fact Check has categorically stated that the video is fake and has been digitally altered. Rajnath Singh did not make any such remarks.
The PIB has shared the link to the unedited, authentic video of the Defence Minister’s actual speech for verification.
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The fact-check unit warned citizens to remain vigilant against coordinated cross-border disinformation campaigns aimed at spreading misinformation and creating communal or diplomatic tensions.
“Beware of malicious cross-border disinformation campaigns aimed at misleading the public,” the PIB stated.
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How to Report Suspicious Content
Citizens are encouraged to report any doubtful content related to the Government of India to the PIB Fact Check unit:
WhatsApp: +91 8799711259
Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in
X Handle: @PIBFactCheck
This latest instance highlights the growing use of AI-generated and manipulated content in hybrid information warfare, particularly from across the border, targeting India’s leadership and public sentiment. Authorities have urged the public to verify information only through credible government sources before sharing.
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