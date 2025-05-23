India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistani Flights Till June 23

Updated May 23rd 2025, 19:36 IST
New Delhi: India has extended its airspace ban on Pakistani flights until June 23, citing national security concerns and deteriorating diplomatic relations following the Pahalgam terror attack.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming that Pakistani-registered aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, will remain prohibited from entering Indian airspace. This restriction applies to all sorts of aircrafts private or commercial.
Pakistan’s Retaliatory Move
In response, Pakistan has also extended its airspace closure for Indian flights until June 24, blocking Indian-registered aircraft from using its airspace. The move follows India’s precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.
Impact on Aviation and Diplomacy
The airspace restrictions have led to longer flight routes, higher operational costs, and delays for airlines operating between India and international destinations. With tensions at an all-time high, the airspace ban extension signals India’s firm stance on national security.
