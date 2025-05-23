India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistani Flights Till June 23

New Delhi: India has extended its airspace ban on Pakistani flights until June 23, citing national security concerns and deteriorating diplomatic relations following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India Extends Airspace Ban on Pakistani Flights

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming that Pakistani-registered aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, will remain prohibited from entering Indian airspace. This restriction applies to all sorts of aircrafts private or commercial.

Pakistan’s Retaliatory Move

In response, Pakistan has also extended its airspace closure for Indian flights until June 24, blocking Indian-registered aircraft from using its airspace. The move follows India’s precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Impact on Aviation and Diplomacy