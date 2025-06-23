India Extends Airspace Closure Till July 23, Slams Pakistan's OIC Outburst

New Delhi: India has extended its airspace closure for Pakistani aircraft and airlines until July 23, as part of the ongoing tensions between the two countries. The airspace closure decision comes in response to Pakistan's extension of its own airspace ban for Indian aircraft and airlines until July 24. Notably, the airspace closure affects flights between India and Pakistan, forcing Indian airlines and Pakistani airlines to take longer routes over the Arabian Sea, resulting in increased fuel consumption, operational difficulties, and big financial losses for Indian carriers.

The reciprocal airspace closures have been in effect since April 24, when Pakistan first shut its airspace to Indian aircraft and airlines following the Pahalgam terror attack. India responded with a similar ban on April 30, and both countries have extended the restrictions since then.

Meanwhile, in a scathing rebuke, India has categorically rejected Pakistan's unwarranted and factually incorrect references at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting. The Indian government accused Pakistan of turning terrorism into statecraft and misusing the OIC platform for narrow political ends.

The diplomatic row between India and Pakistan has been simmering for months, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. India responded with Operation Sindoor, a precision strike on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. Pakistan retaliated by closing its airspace to Indian carriers on April 24, while India followed suit on April 30.

India's Strong Stance

The Indian government has made it clear that the OIC has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs, including Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and sovereign part of India. "The OIC's repeated failure to acknowledge the real and documented threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan reflects a wilful disregard for facts and the global consensus on the fight against terrorism," the Indian government stated.

Pakistan's Double Standards

India has also rejected Pakistan's baseless allegations of "unprovoked and unjustified military aggression." Operation Sindoor was a precise and legitimate act of self-defence against terrorist camps operating from Pakistani territory. Pakistan's retaliatory attempts not only failed but also endangered civilian lives and property, causing several deaths and injuries.

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have huge implications for global aviation and diplomacy. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) rules restrict airspace closures for more than a month at a time, which has led to repeated extensions of the ban.