India Gate Pollution Protest: 9 Accused Granted Bail On Rs 20,000 Bond

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Friday granted bail to nine out of the 17 people arrested for allegedly creating ruckus at India Gate while protesting against air pollution in the national capital. The court has furnished a bail bond of Rs 20,000 to each of the seven accused.

The protest, which took place on November 23, turned violent as protesters retaliated after being removed from the scene. They reportedly engaged in a scuffle with police personnel.

Officers Assaulted

Demonstrators had allegedly assaulted police officers and manhandled female officers. It was also alleged that some protesters used pepper spray on police personnel.

Police filed two FIRs following the protest under BNS Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 132 (contempt of the lawful authority of public servants), Section 221 (contempt of the lawful authority of public servants) and Section 223 (disobedience to a lawful order from a public servant).

‘Pro-Maoist Slogans Raised’

In a First Information Report (FIR) filed over the ruckus at India Gate, the Delhi Police had said that “pro-Maoist” slogans were raised during the demonstration at India Gate. It claimed Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) raised slogans and carried posters in support of deceased Maoist leader Madvi Hidma during the protest.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) denied any association with the protest. The students' union further accused the police of hatching a conspiracy against them by making false claims.

