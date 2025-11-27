India Gate Protest Case: Delhi Police Gets 3 days Custody of Arrested Students

The Delhi Police has been granted three days' custody of several accused individuals who were arrested in connection with the recent protest held near India Gate | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has been granted three days' custody of several accused individuals who were arrested in connection with the recent protest held near India Gate. The counsel for one of the accused, Subhash Chandran, said that the police had requested a seven-day custody, but the court granted only three days after a lengthy argument.

The accused will be produced in court on Friday. While interacting with the media, Chandran said, "The police requested a seven-day custody before the judicial magistrate, and we opposed it. A lengthy argument took place in the court, and finally, the court granted three days' custody to the Delhi police.

Now, they will be produced in court on Friday. We also moved a bail application on behalf of different accused in this matter, which is listed on Saturday for a hearing". Chandran, who appeared on behalf of a Delhi University student, argued that his client was simply protesting against air quality issues in Delhi and had no connection with any radical organization.

"Delhi police, the prosecution, and the investigation officer pointed out the use of pepper spray, the confiscation of pepper spray and radical movement involvement also. I appear on behalf of one accused. He is a simple second-year student of Delhi University who saw a WhatsApp message and joined the protest for the AQI in Delhi. He has no other relation with any radical organization. That was our submission before the court also", he said.

Advertisement

The police, however, alleged that the accused were involved in radical movements and had used pepper spray during the protests. They also pointed out the UAPA notification and claimed that some Maoist organizations were involved. However, Chandran argued that there was no evidence to support this claim in his client's case.

Chandran said, "Considering all these submissions, the court granted only three days of police custody. The police pointed out the UAPA notification in which some Maoist organizations and East Frontal organizations. The police were talking about some radical student union, but they did not mention any involvement of a Maoist organization in their report right now.

Advertisement

They were pointing out some Instagram and other social media pages that belong to this so-called radical organization. We do not know if they are run by the radical organization or not. But police made such a submission".

Chandran expressed hope that the court would understand their submissions and grant bail to his client. "But in my client's case, he is not a part of any such kind of organization. He was simply protesting for the environmental issues in Delhi, and this is a false allegation by the Delhi Police.

He was falsely arrested by the Delhi Police. We hope the court understands our submissions after three days. We will be pressing our bail application on Saturday". Delhi Police have added Section 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to the FIR registered at Kartavya Path Police Station in connection with the protest held near India Gate, officials said.

According to police, the protesters were carrying posters of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter. Police said the group tried to block the road near India Gate. When police personnel attempted to remove them, the protesters allegedly sprayed pepper spray on police officials and attempted to attack them. A total of 23 people were arrested for allegedly blocking a road, obstructing police and using pepper spray at Delhi Police personnel.